Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Coursera Call Options (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 7,563 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,260 call options.

Coursera stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $29.90 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $560,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,373.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648,434 shares of company stock worth $24,883,527.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $3,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $8,933,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $2,025,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

