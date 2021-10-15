Vistra Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 18,068 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 143% compared to the typical volume of 7,435 call options.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 18.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,956,000 after purchasing an additional 807,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 13.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,275,000 after purchasing an additional 876,525 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

