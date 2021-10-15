$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,975,000 after buying an additional 462,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,710,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,309,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 486,423 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,257,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,184,807,000 after acquiring an additional 187,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

