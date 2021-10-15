Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UMPQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after acquiring an additional 753,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after acquiring an additional 669,646 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after acquiring an additional 192,321 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

