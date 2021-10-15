Brokerages Expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $191.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $187.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $194.30 million. Healthcare Trust of America posted sales of $187.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $765.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $758.40 million to $772.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $796.21 million, with estimates ranging from $763.70 million to $823.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 475,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 76.02%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

