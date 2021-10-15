Piper Sandler Increases Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $25.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.48% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNOM. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.
NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.
