Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

