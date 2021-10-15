Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires Shares of 39,398 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

