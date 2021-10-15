Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1,718.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $12.75.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.