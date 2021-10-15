Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,063,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 407,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,049,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,393,000 after acquiring an additional 43,649 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 214,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

SA stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,778.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

