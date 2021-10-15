Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 730,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GENI. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,891,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $11,998,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $9,588,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,391,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $4,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The firm had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

