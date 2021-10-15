Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,907 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Schrödinger worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares in the company, valued at $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,057 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of SDGR opened at $55.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -88.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

