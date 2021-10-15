BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,380,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $104,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 54.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 2,865.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.16. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 24.42 and a quick ratio of 24.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

