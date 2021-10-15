Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.10 Million Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of Kronos Worldwide worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after buying an additional 116,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

KRO stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.38. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.43 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 3.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

