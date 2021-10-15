Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

Shares of PTGX opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after buying an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

