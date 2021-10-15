Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

NASDAQ:XGN opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. Exagen has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exagen in the first quarter worth about $7,000,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after purchasing an additional 324,932 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 9,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 302,685 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

