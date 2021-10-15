Drax Group (LON:DRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $513.00

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 513 ($6.70) and last traded at GBX 507.58 ($6.63), with a volume of 176074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 497.60 ($6.50).

DRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

Get Drax Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -25.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 450.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 432.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.88%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.