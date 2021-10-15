JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,272 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,272 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.84% of Magellan Health worth $20,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 363.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after acquiring an additional 505,601 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.20. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.95 and a 52 week high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $94.37.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Magellan Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.