JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,645 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in NVR were worth $20,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in NVR by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,728,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in NVR by 45.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 84.9% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $483,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,998.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,039.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,955.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

