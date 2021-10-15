ENI (NYSE:E) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on E. HSBC lowered ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. ENI has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of -310.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.724 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -295.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ENI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

