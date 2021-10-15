Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.51 Million Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Triton International worth $14,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Triton International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRTN opened at $54.86 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

