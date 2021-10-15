BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,085,038 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,859,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,085,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $116,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wipro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,939 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wipro by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wipro by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Wipro by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,809,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 73,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.12.

NYSE:WIT opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.14.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

