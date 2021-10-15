21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Price Up 4.3%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 1,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,986,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

VNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The business had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,669,000. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 9,666,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,245 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,058.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,219,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,081,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

