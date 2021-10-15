BlackRock Inc. Has $103.41 Million Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,574 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.76% of The RealReal worth $103,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares in the company, valued at $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,035 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $51,284.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

