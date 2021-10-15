Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in cbdMD by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 215,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,876 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in cbdMD during the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in cbdMD by 2,719.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in cbdMD by 1,303.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in cbdMD by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 162,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 46,698 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.25 target price (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.69. cbdMD, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 57.40%. On average, research analysts predict that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

cbdMD Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

