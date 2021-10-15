BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,596,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $105,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 81,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 158.8% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.58 and a 1-year high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.90%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Chunghwa Telecom’s previous annual dividend of $1.42. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

