BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.60% of SiTime worth $109,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5,550.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.62. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $239.68.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $393,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,193 shares of company stock worth $14,632,124 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

