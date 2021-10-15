BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,185,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alector worth $108,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alector by 91.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 60.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Scheller sold 56,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $1,557,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,058. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALEC opened at $24.47 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). Alector had a negative net margin of 989.97% and a negative return on equity of 85.73%. The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

