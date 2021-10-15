Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,254 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $131,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 60.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,255,000 after acquiring an additional 514,143 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after acquiring an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 184.9% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 367,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 238,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.17%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.