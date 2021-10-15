Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,965 shares of company stock worth $2,948,192. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

LEVI stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.38%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

