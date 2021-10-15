M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $141.19 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.99.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE:MTB opened at $151.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.83. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $94.67 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in M&T Bank by 185.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.