Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,130 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRC. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $434.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.86 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.