The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 1,162.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

SNAP stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $442,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,131,811 shares of company stock valued at $313,212,433.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

