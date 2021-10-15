Kevin J. Yeaman Sells 29,457 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin J. Yeaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.17 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,610,000 after purchasing an additional 484,678 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after purchasing an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 417,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,333,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

