Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $1,741,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,781,200.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,629,200.00.

eXp World stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.04. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 67,670 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in eXp World by 45.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 200,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.