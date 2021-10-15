Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG opened at $203.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.18 and a 52 week high of $207.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.93.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.