BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 655.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $111,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JFrog by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JFrog by 225.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after acquiring an additional 408,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of FROG opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -83.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

