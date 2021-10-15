Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.22.

BCYC stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,144. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

