Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.06. Aspira Women’s Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 75.71% and a negative net margin of 390.67%. Analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 30.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,237,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 80,249 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,375,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.6% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 470,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

