Morgan Stanley Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $156.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $127.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.27. AGCO has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Analysts forecast that AGCO will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

