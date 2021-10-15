Citigroup Boosts Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target to $47.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $652,983,000 after buying an additional 1,253,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after purchasing an additional 687,374 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after purchasing an additional 439,558 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after purchasing an additional 286,498 shares in the last quarter.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.