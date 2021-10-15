American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “

Get American Well alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.84.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83. American Well has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $65,580.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,206.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of American Well by 32.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.