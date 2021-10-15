HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $14.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.12 billion. HCA Healthcare reported sales of $13.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $57.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.29 billion to $58.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.33 billion to $62.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.67.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $638,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 390,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $11,772,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.54. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.