Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) PT Raised to $218.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $191.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $194.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $196.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.