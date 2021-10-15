Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 252,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $13,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after buying an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 194.6% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 883,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,518,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 152,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth $2,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,429,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

