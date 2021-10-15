Brokerages Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.71 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post sales of $8.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.80 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $7.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year sales of $34.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.89 billion to $35.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.90 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.21.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.59 on Friday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

