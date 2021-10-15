Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $14,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 429,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 47,933 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,083 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.15.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

