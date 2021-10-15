$133.50 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to post $133.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.10 million and the lowest is $128.16 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year sales of $529.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $563.30 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

HR stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 119.97 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

