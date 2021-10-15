Mizuho Initiates Coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 160.15% from the stock’s current price.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

ATRA stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $30,397.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

