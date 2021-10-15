Short Interest in United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Grows By 100.0%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of United Bancorporation of Alabama stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.51. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $31.98.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 31.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

